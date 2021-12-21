Entertainment News

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie (2022):Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language romance drama film directed by Maneesh Bhatt. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie Details:

  • Movies NamePhatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi (2022)
  • Genre: Romance, Drama
  • Release Date: 11 February 2022
  • Director: Maneesh Bhatt
  • Producer: Gippy Grewal, Abhijeet Uttekar
  • Production: N/A
  • Writer: Deep Jagdeep Jaedy
  • Music: N/A
  • Language: Punjabi
  • Watch on: Theatres

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Cast?

  • Neeru Bajwa
  • Ahmad Ali Butt
  • Harjot Singh Dhaliwal
  • Harvinder Dhariwal
  • Gippy Grewal

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer Coming soon.

Disclaimer:

Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.

Disclaimer:  we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I'm only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.

