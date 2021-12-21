Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie (2022):Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language romance drama film directed by Maneesh Bhatt. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
N/A
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi (2022)
- Genre: Romance, Drama
- Release Date: 11 February 2022
- Director: Maneesh Bhatt
- Producer: Gippy Grewal, Abhijeet Uttekar
- Production: N/A
- Writer: Deep Jagdeep Jaedy
- Music: N/A
- Language: Punjabi
- Watch on: Theatres
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Cast?
- Neeru Bajwa
- Ahmad Ali Butt
- Harjot Singh Dhaliwal
- Harvinder Dhariwal
- Gippy Grewal
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer
Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer Coming soon.
