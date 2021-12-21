Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster



Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie (2022):Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi is an Indian upcoming Punjabi language romance drama film directed by Maneesh Bhatt. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 11 February 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.

Story

N/A

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Movie Details:

Movies Name : Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi (2022)

: Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi (2022) Genre: Romance, Drama

Romance, Drama Release Date: 11 February 2022

11 February 2022 Director : Maneesh Bhatt

: Maneesh Bhatt Producer: Gippy Grewal, Abhijeet Uttekar

Gippy Grewal, Abhijeet Uttekar Production: N/A

N/A Writer : Deep Jagdeep Jaedy

: Deep Jagdeep Jaedy Music: N/A

N/A Language: Punjabi

Punjabi Watch on: Theatres

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Cast?

Neeru Bajwa

Ahmad Ali Butt

Harjot Singh Dhaliwal

Harvinder Dhariwal

Gippy Grewal

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer

Phatte Dinde Chakk Punjabi Official Trailer Coming soon.

