Phil Lord and Chris Miller’s next project for Apple TV Plus is a murder mystery

Phil Lord and Chris Miller, producers behind in spider verse And . writer-director of the LEGO movie, bringing their talents to Apple TV Plus. afterparty is a new eight-part murder-mystery comedy series produced and directed by Miller, with Lord and Miller serving as both showrunners and executive producers.

The new series “centers on a murder mystery in a high school reunion”, says Apple, with each episode “a retelling of the same night told through a different character’s point of view, each with its own unique visual style and film style.” Has to match Taylor’s personality.”

The show stars Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson, Ben Schwartz and Ilana Glazer, among many other comedy stars (and apparently Dave Franco). It’s hard to get a real sense of the plot details based on this first trailer (Haddish is investigating the murder?), but the premise and cast are certainly promising. Also, stories with equally ambiguous premises— game night What starts out as a film about people playing board games—before it gets wacky—has historically allowed for plenty of shocking twists and humorous setups.

Lord and Miller also have another streaming project in the works. In February 2021, HBO Max announced that it was reviving the animated show Lord, Miller and Bill Lawrence. clone high for streaming service. Apple already has a successful working relationship with Lawrence, the co-creator of its Emmy-winning comedy ted lasso.

afterparty Will premiere globally on Apple TV Plus in January 2022.