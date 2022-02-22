Phil Mickelson apologizes for comments, ends deal with KPMG



Phil Mickelson apologized Tuesday for comments about the Saudis and a proposed Super League, which he claims were off the record and not for public sharing.

Mickelson further said in a statement that he has felt deep pressure and pressure over the last 10 years and needs time. However, he did not say whether he would take a break from golf.

“I am disappointed and will do my best to reflect and learn from it,” he said.

Also, KPMG became the first among Mickelson’s corporate sponsors to announce the termination of their partnership, a decision the company said was reciprocal.

The most detrimental to Mickelson’s comments to writer and golf writer Alan Shiponak was that the Saudis referred to the proposed separation league funding as a “terrible mother (arrogant)”. He also told Shipnack, who wrote a biography on Mickelson in May, that Saudis, despite their history of human rights abuses, valued lying in bed with them despite the opportunity to change PGA tours.

The interview took place last November.

“We know they (Washington Post columnist Jamal) killed Khashoggi and have a terrible human rights record. They execute people there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all this, why would I consider it? Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to recreate how the PGA Tour works.”

Mickelson said he has always put golf interests first, “although in my recent comments it doesn’t look like that now.”

“Off-record comments are out of context and there’s a problem sharing them without my consent,” he said. “But the big problem is that I have used words that I am sincerely sorry for that do not reflect my true feelings or motives.”

Mickelson said he was “deeply sorry” and said his comments were reckless.

Shipnack wrote in The Fire Pit Collective, where he quoted Mickelson as saying last week that “not once did he say that our conversation was off-the-record or in the background or between us or from afar. He just opened a vein.”

Shipnack tweeted Tuesday that Mickelson’s claim that he spoke off the record was a “complete lie.”

KPMG, meanwhile, said the company and Mickelson had agreed to end a sponsorship since 2008. “We greet him,” KPMG said in an email

Mickelson’s statement, received at about the same time as KPMG’s announcement, stated that it had given its partners the option to terminate or end their relationship “as I understand it may be necessary in the current situation.”

It is unknown at this time what he will do after leaving the post. His statement concludes, “I know I’m not my best and I need some time to prioritize the people I love the most and work for the person I want to be.”