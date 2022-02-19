Phil Mickelson makes startling comments about Saudi golf league: report



Phil Mickelson is said to have backed the idea of ​​collaborating with Saudi Arabia for a new golf league in a book, despite the country’s record on human rights.

Mickelson’s comments about the proposed Saudi-backed golf league, which will compete with the PGA Tour, came in an interview with author Alan Shipnok, whose book, “Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unapproved!) Is the biography of the most colorful golf superstar.” A May release.

Shipnack posted a story based on a phone interview on the “The Firepit Collective” website.

“They could be involved with a scary mom,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoghi has a terrible record on human rights. They put people to death for being gay. Knowing all this, why should I consider it? Because it’s a one-time opportunity in life to recreate how the PGA Tour works.

“They were able to come up with manipulative, coercive, hard-handed tactics because we, the players, had no choice. [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] If you don’t have leverage, he won’t do what is right. And Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I want to [the Saudi golf league] To be successful, but just the idea of ​​it allows us to get things done [PGA] The tour. “

Mickelson’s comments spread feathers among PGA golfers.

Justin Thomas was among the critics of the “left.”

“He did a lot of great things for the PGA Tour,” Thomas said Friday. “It’s a big reason where it is. But if he and the others who are very passionate about it are passionate about it, then go ahead. I don’t think anyone is stopping them.”

Mickelson claims that about 20 of his players are ready to go to the Saudi League.

“That’s not what they want, aren’t they? They don’t want a league like the pre-Champions Tour. I guess I understand the financial part of it for the boys after their careers,” Rory McIlroy said Wednesday.

“You look at people who haven’t said it before,” McIlroy said, referring to top players like John Rahm and Colin Morikawa. “You’re not saying the best players in the world got it, so you have to say something.”

