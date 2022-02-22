Sports

Phil Mickelson needing the greatest escape of his career

The commercial slogan associated with Phil Mickelson for years is no more true than it is now, expecting something exceptional.

What will Phil do next?

Whether his real motive is running after Saudi Arabia’s money or gaining more control over how he thinks the PGA Tour should be run, Mikelson has been exposed to manipulating people to get what he wants.

Once seen as the leader in charge of players ready to join the disbanded Saudi Golf League, Lefty is now like his own among the real influencers.

Dustin Johnson announced his support for the PGA Tour on Sunday and Bryson Dichambu quickly tagged by default. None of the top 12 players in the world – and not including Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth – have indicated any interest.

What is the benefit of joining a league that does not have A-list players?

“I’m sure he’s sitting at home reconsidering his position and where he’s going from here,” said Rory McIlroy.

For Mickelson, it’s not as easy as apologizing this time.

Phil Mickelson watching the shot of the 11th T during the first round of the Travelers Championship Golf Tournament, TPC River Highlands, Thursday, June 24, 2021, Cromwell, Bride.

It worked when he complained about paying too much tax in California in 2013. And when he was involved in an illegal stock trade that resulted in him returning $ 931,000 (excluding interest) to the government within a week.

Mickelson was a relief defendant and never complained, but at the end of it all, what he promised was to say: “I must be accountable to those with whom I am associated.”

Ahem

This time, he left a lot of debris behind.

Greg Norman and his LIV Golf Investments, who are trying to create an unrivaled league with unparalleled wealth offerings, have every reason to be furious. Mickelson made it clear in his explosive interview with Alan Shipnok, author and golfer at The Fire Pit Collective, that his threat to join the “Super Golf League” was about taking advantage of a change to the PGA Tour.

“I’m not even sure I want to make it a success,” Mickelson said of the Saudi-funded league. “But just the idea of ​​it allows us to complete the tour.”

And here Norman thought he was using Mickelson to justify his own revenge against the tour.

For the Saudis? Imagine the reaction of this proposed league, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, to those who control the purse strings of public investment funds. In the interview, Mickelson referred to them as “scary mothers (experienced) to be involved with.”

Not to be overlooked is the fact that for over 30 years he has cultivated thumbs-up gestures, readable autograph signing hours, six major championships and countless thrills and spills.

He explains his pursuit of the Saudi League in an interview with Shiponak:

“We know they (Washington Post columnist Jamal) killed Khashoggi and have a terrible human rights record. They execute people there for being gay,” he said. “Knowing all this, why would I consider it? Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to recreate how the PGA Tour works.”

How to recover from it?

Would a corporate sponsor want to be associated with that idea?

At Shinnecock Hills at the 2018 US Open, it was as unforgivable as anyone mocking the rules by stopping a moving ball on the green. It’s not like anyone thinks California is taking too much of its money.

Mickelson has not played since Saudi International, where he blasted the PGA Tour for “offensive greed” while collecting a seven-figure attendance fee. He’s not playing this week and no one is sure where he will show up next, much less what he will do or say.

The PGA Tour does not disclose punitive measures. Nonetheless, there is talk of a suspension for Mickelson for his offensive remarks (where to start?) And for saying in interviews that he and three other anonymous players paid attorneys to sign a rival golf league operating contract. He said the players will have control. Of course.

It remains to be seen whether Mickelson lost his locker room or lost his marble.

Maybe both.

He did not announce that he was leaving. There is no evidence that he has reached an agreement with the Saudis.

DeChambeau is reportedly leaning that way, with a reported $ 130 million offer and lots of stories of his ill will towards the tour. But he said – after Johnson puts his cards on the table – he plans to be a dichambo as long as the best players are on the PGA Tour.

Anyone joining the new league took the risk of being banned from the PGA Tour and, increasingly, was unlikely to participate in another Ryder Cup. Mickelson has always been seen as a natural choice for captain of Bethpage Black in 2025.

New York has always liked the left. Is it still? The big question is whether he will be able to regain the respect of the players.

Justin called Thomas Mickelson’s remarks “arrogant.” McIlroy was particularly strong even when trying not to “kick someone while he was down”. That was inevitable.

“Innocent, selfish, arrogant, ignorant. Too many words to describe the interaction with the shipper,” McIlroy said. “It was amazing and frustrating.”

And he offered another word: sad.

The last amateur to win the PGA Tour. Jump when he finally won his first major. It was unimaginable when he won his sixth major at the age of 50, a moment that defined his great talent, his longevity and his enthusiasm for the game.

Mickelson had everything — worship, wealth.

Through his most daring and daring play for control, Mickelson may only be able to rescue the next one at a great cost.

