Phil Mickelson's extraordinary gambling losses, lavish expenses detailed in new book excerpt

1 day ago
Phil Mickelson’s gambling loss was highlighted in an excerpt from an upcoming biography on Thursday.

While Mickelson was being investigated for his alleged role in an insider business venture, federal auditors discovered a total of more than $ 40 million in gambling losses from 2010 to 2014, according to Alan Shipnok’s book.

Phil Mickelson teases the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Al Muruz, Saudi Arabia on February 5, 2022, the 3rd day of PIF Saudi International.

(Osin Canary / Getty Images)

The biographers wrote that auditors investigated the meaning of “lefties” in the four years from 2010 to 2014. The author mentions a source with direct access to the documents. The golf star’s annual income in 2012 was estimated at about 48 48 million. He has netted about $ 1 million a week since the Dean Foods stock deal.

The book goes on to say that Mickelson’s breakup with longtime caddy Jim Mack in 2017 was primarily about money, and that Mickelson paid Caddy thousands of dollars in salary.

Shipnuck mentioned other wild costs.

“Throw away all the other expenses of a big life – like a real T. Rex skull for a birthday present – and what’s in it, 10 million?” Shipnak writes, through Firepit Collective. “According to government audits, what was the average loss of Mickelson’s annual gambling loss (and what we don’t know, we don’t know.) His undefeated years have dwindled significantly. “

Phil Mickelson shot his tee shot on the fifth hole of the South Course in Torre Pine during the first round of the Farmers Insurance Open Golf Tournament on January 26, 2022 in San Diego.

(AP Photo / Denis Poroy)

“Biography of Phil: The Rip-Roaring (and Unapproved!) Golf’s Most Colorful Superstar” is due out later this month.

Mikelson’s alleged humility towards Saudi Arabia’s human rights abuses and his decision to join the Saudi-backed Golf League have also raised eyebrows.

Shipnack posted a story based on a phone interview on the “The Firepit Collective” website.

“They could be involved with a scary mom,” Mickelson said. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter Jamal] Khashoghi has a terrible record on human rights. They put people to death for being gay. Knowing all this, why should I consider it? Because it’s a once in a lifetime opportunity to recreate how the PGA Tour works.

“They were able to come up with manipulative, coercive, hard-handed tactics because we, the players, had no choice. [PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan] If you don’t have leverage, he won’t do what is right. And Saudi money has finally given us that leverage. I’m not sure I want to [the Saudi golf league] To be successful, but just the idea of ​​it allows us to get things done [PGA] The tour. “

Phil Mickelson speaks to the media during a practice round before PIF Saudi International on February 2, 2022 at the Royal Greens Golf and Country Club in Al Muruz, Saudi Arabia.

(Getty Images via Luke Walker / WME IMG / WME IMG)

Mickelson later apologized for that comment.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

