Phil Saviano, Survivor of Clergy Sex Abuse, Dies at 69



That box contained a CD with documents from pastor-persecution cases across the country – Mike Rezandes, a reporter for the Spotlight team, said in an interview that the detailed documents were the basis for the team to understand how the church covered them. Many cases of abuse.

Mr Regends said: “I just flew away. Mr Saviano also told the team a personal story of how he was humiliated. “When Phil left,” said Mr. Regendes, “we were overwhelmed with rage and determined to get to the bottom of what happened.”

Mr. Seviano met with the film’s screenwriter, Josh Singer, reviewed the script, and provided pages of instructions. Some, like the concept of grooming, made it into the film, as Mr. Saviano warns that abuse is happening not only in Boston but across the country.

As of 2003, Massachusetts officials said 1,000 children had been sexually abused by 250 priests at the Boston Archdiocese for more than 40 years, and that Boston Archbishop Cardinal Bernard F. Law was aware of the problem and kept it a secret. . Cardinal Lola was forced to resign in 2002, leaving Arcadios facing 500 lawsuits and $ 100 million in damages. (He died in 2017.)

Philippe James Saviano was born on June 23, 1952 in Worcester, the third of four children. His mother, Mary (Bombara), was Saviano’s secretary. His father, Pasquale Saviano, was an electrician.

In addition to his brother Jim, he is survived by two other brothers, John and Victor.

Phil graduated in 1975 with a degree in zoology from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst. He enrolled at Boston University to study occupational therapy but changed his mind and graduated in 1979 with a master’s degree in communication.

He was working in the field of public relations when he found out that he was HIV positive. His mother died in 1976 and he never told her or his father that he was gay or that he had been abused.