Philadelphia: 13-year-old boy shot in the head is in critical conditional, 2 arrested, police say

NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Philadelphia police officers have arrested two suspects in connection with a shooting Sunday evening that left a 13-year-old boy in hospital, police said.

Eliza Simmons, 19, and Keresa McFarland, 32, were both arrested after Saturday’s incident, and faced various charges of shooting, Fox 29 of Philadelphia reported.

An unidentified 13-year-old victim was shot in the head on Saturday and was taken to a local hospital, police said. He is in critical condition.

The boy was not the target of the shooting and his injuries are believed to have been an accident, police said.

According to KYW-TV, Simmons was charged with aggravated assault and McFalland with reckless endangerment.

Elijah Simmons (left) and Keresa McFarland (right) were arrested and charged with shooting a 13-year-old boy. (Philadelphia Police Department)

(Philadelphia Police Department)

The incident may have been linked to a car jacking that occurred at the same time, but police did not provide additional details.

Also on Sunday, Philadelphia police officers responded to a fatal drive-by shooting incident, shooting the suspects as they fled the scene, KYW-TV reported.

Police said the two officers were investigating an unrelated murder when they repeatedly spotted three suspects in an SUV and saw a 31-year-old man fatally shot, police said. Philadelphia officials added that the victim was hit at least 15 times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said officers responded quickly to the incident, firing multiple shots at the suspects before they fled.

Images of the shallow depths of the yellow law enforcement line field with police cars and lights in the background.

(iStock)

Inspector DF Pace said in a statement to KYW-TV that “it appears that the car in which the gunmen were traveling was hit by gunfire.” However, it was not immediately clear if anyone in the car was shot at by police officers as they were leaving.


