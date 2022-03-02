Philadelphia boy, 12, killed after allegedly shooting at cops; commissioner says ‘we as a society’ failed him



Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Ottle questioned Wednesday how “we as a society” failed to arrest a 12-year-old boy who was killed Tuesday night in a car shooting with police officers.

“Last night, a small child with a gun in their hand deliberately fired a weapon at our officers, and miraculously, none of the officers were fatally wounded,” Outall tweeted. “However, the life of a young man was tragically shortened, and we should all question how we have failed him and many other young men like him in society.”

Four white-clad officers assigned to a taskforce were traveling in an unmarked vehicle near 18th and Johnston Road when they saw two men in a corner, authorities said Wednesday. One of them, a 17-year-old, was wanted for questioning about the gun investigation, police said.

Officers came down the street with police lights on when they heard gunshots and broken glass from the rear passenger window. An officer had a glass hole in his face and eyes, police said.

Officers in the driver’s and front passenger seats got out of the car and shot the boy, identified as Thomas Cederio. He had a firearm and tried to flee the scene, police said.

An officer chased him and fired two more shots, hitting Siderio in the upper right. A bullet went through the left side of his chest, authorities said.

He died at the hospital. The injured officer was discharged from the hospital after receiving medical treatment.

The weapon that Cedario used has been recovered and is said to be equipped with a laser sight. It was reported stolen and there were one round in the chamber and five in the magazine, police said.

The teenage boy was initially released for questioning during a gun investigation.