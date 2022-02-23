Philadelphia carjacking ring leader arrested and charged in two murders, police say



The alleged leader of the Philadelphia car jacking ring was arrested last week in connection with two murders and may be linked to other incidents, authorities said Tuesday.

Jonathan Akubu, 26, was taken into custody on Friday after a week-long crime, officials said. He is now charged with arson, conspiracy to commit car jacking, aggravated assault and the February 6 murder of George Brissella, the son of a Marine Corps veteran and Philadelphia police officer, and the February 12 murder of Ia Gibbs.

“For those who want to sow the seeds of chaos in our city, let there be a message today that we simply cannot and will not tolerate this violence,” Mayor Jim Kenney told a news conference.

Akubur was arrested several times earlier for robbery, rape and aggravated assault, police officials said. He is also suspected of carjacking outside of Philadelphia.

Investigators say they have linked the Brussels killings to the February 4 and February 2 car jacking incidents. In all three, two Toyota RAV4s were stolen, along with a new model Toyota Highlander. The same Toyota Camry is thought to be involved in the incident, authorities said.

Patrol officers look at the camry and run the plate and tag numbers, which leads authorities to Akubu. Investigators have finally linked the January 27 robbery and carjacking attempt to Brussels’ murder, police said.

At the time of the incident, a suspect shot a 42-year-old victim in the leg as he tried to flee. On February 12, authorities recovered Briscella’s stolen RAV4 Less than 12 hours later, 29-year-old Gabese was killed and found in a parked SUV that was reported stolen and completely engulfed in flames.

A short distance away, a van owned by Gabes caught fire. Authorities believe the fire was set on purpose.

In addition, the 5.7 caliber cartridge shells found at the scene of Gbessay’s murder coincided with the death of Brussels and the January 27 car jacking. Investigators found .40 caliber casings and Feb. 4 carjackings related to the shooting of a woman.

During a search of his Akubur apartment, authorities found a handgun and an AK-47 rifle with a distorted serial number, police said. The gun was stolen during an armed carjacking on December 2. The victim was shot.

The weapon matched two deadly shots, police said. Investigators believe the other suspects worked in Akubu and were involved in carjacking of the King of Prussia and one in Melbourne, Pennsylvania.

Car jacking has increased in Philadelphia. As of Tuesday, 203 reported, nearly seven times the same time frame as 2020, the Philadelphia Inquiry reported.