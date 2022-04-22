Philadelphia carjacking surge due to lenient DA policies, requires task force crackdown: former top official



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Carjackings in Philadelphia set a record speed in 2022 and so far this year 420 cars have been stolen and a former official has called for more organized crackdowns.

“We’ve definitely seen growth since Corona,” Joseph Sullivan, a former deputy commissioner of Philadelphia, told Gadget Clock Digital.

Veteran police officer Fox told 29K That city has already recorded 420 car jackings in 2022. Officials remained confused about the possible cause of the increase, but Sullivan argued that the increase was due to a combination of more humble enforcement policies and the completion of programs that generally keep children off the streets. .

“Schools are closed – rec centers, athletic programs, afterschool activities. We’ve basically taken away a lot of safe places in these areas where you can see growth,” Sullivan explained. “These kinds of programs are really vital, because they are some of the more frustrating areas where there aren’t many opportunities for young people.

“And it became more complicated after the assassination of George Floyd, when we saw the rise of reform prosecutors who are holding adults and teenagers accountable for violent crimes and creating an environment of impunity that you have no reaction even if you are caught.”

Philadelphia man shot dead while answering in front door, police searching for 2 gunmen

Philadelphia was already releasing a record-breaking 2021, an 85% increase over the previous year. The epidemic could artificially suppress some crime statistics in 2020, but according to Axios, the city had 840 car jackings in 2021, compared to an annual average of 230 between 2010 and 2019.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports that the crime is not isolated in a single part of the city, but strikes in most areas. U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., Was hit by a car in broad daylight in December last year.

The District Attorney’s Office said last month, “We know very little about who is in Philly and why most arrests are made for carjacking.”

New Hyundai car stolen from Philadelphia train yard

Frank Vanor, chief inspector of Philadelphia, speculated that the change in technology could prove an important factor. The emergence of more advanced vehicles that require keys to drive will probably force thieves to make sure the car is stolen while still in the car.

Sullivan said the van’s “100% accuracy” had exacerbated the problem with the technology, as well as the desire to have any electronics that drivers might have. He believes police can and should do more to curb car jackings, calling for a data-driven approach that could be used by task forces and regional partner agencies.

“I think they need to have a special group of officers who are focusing on this particular issue, collecting data, coming to it from a very intelligence-oriented perspective,” Sullivan explained.

Philadelphia legal gun owner shot, accused home intruder disguised as police officer killed

“We need to see where, when these crimes are happening, where are the profiles of these people doing them? At certain times of the day, are cars being targeted? We need to get that information out of there.”

If the police do not continue to educate the public about this, it could lead to the self-defense of private citizens. The rise in crime has similarly driven an increase in gun permit applications, at least in part, for self-defense.

“What we’ve seen in Philadelphia are several examples where people have legally armed themselves and defended themselves,” Sullivan said. “I don’t know about other cities, but I do know that gun license applications in Philadelphia have grown rapidly, because we know guns have been sold across the country.

“I think we’re going to see more citizens defend themselves legally.”