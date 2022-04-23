Philadelphia child whose father used him as a ‘human shield’ in 2019 has died: police



A Philadelphia child who was the victim of a shooting in 2019 died Tuesday, police said.

Yasim Jenkins, 3, had previously been shot four times in the head, chest and lower body when his father used him as a “human shield” when he was just 11 months old, Philadelphia Fox 29 reported.

An autopsy has not yet been performed to determine the cause of death, but Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner told a news conference that his office believed the child had died from injuries sustained in the previous shooting, KYW-TV reported.

“We are awaiting a medical examiner’s report on the cause of death, but we have reason to believe that the cause of death was his real injury,” Krasner said, according to the report.

In October 2019, Yassim’s father, Nafes Monroe, and the suspect, Francisco Ortiz, were found to be involved in a drug deal when Ortiz accused Monroe of using counterfeit money, according to the report.

Ortiz then fired a few rounds at Monroe, hitting Yasim, police said. Monroe was later accused of using her son as a “human shield” during the incident, Fox 29 reported.

Law enforcement investigators have determined that Monroe brought her son to the exchange to avoid being shot because he knowingly used fake bills, WPVI-TV reported.

“He was using counterfeit money to buy drugs, knowing that counterfeit money is something that is very annoying for drug dealers, and when they find out that they are being burned with counterfeit money, they behave violently. And this was not the first instance. Mr Monroe is using counterfeit money, “said Anthony Vosi from the district attorney’s office in 2019.

“This led us to believe and our investigation led us to believe that he deliberately kept his child with him when he made this kind of purchase with the idea or belief that if anyone saw that there was a child in his car they would not shoot him.” Accordingly, Voci added at the time. “A human shield is probably the word I will use.”