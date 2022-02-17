World

Philadelphia FedEx employee tied up, held at gunpoint by carjacking suspect: video

Philadelphia police are searching for a car-jacking suspect who allegedly held a FedEx driver at gunpoint and tied him up before stealing his car.

The suspect entered a FedEx truck just outside a bulk vintage warehouse in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia around 11 a.m. on February 10 and fired a gun.

4300 block of Takawanna Street in the Frankford neighborhood of Philadelphia.

Police say the suspect tied up the FedEx driver and drove the FedEx truck to another street, where he allegedly stole multiple packages and fled on foot.

Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say

Video footage of the incident showed the suspect, wearing a dark mask and puffer jacket, entering his pocket before entering the car and opening a sliding door at the back, as FOX 29 Philadelphia first reported.

A still shot shows the suspect apparently holding his gun to the victim in the back of the vehicle.

As the video continues, the suspect is seen contacting the victim, who is sitting on the back floor of the car with several packages.

Philadelphia car jacking suspect

The suspect was then seen sitting in the driver’s seat. At the end of the video, he is seen wiping the steering wheel and sliding door handle with his sleeve before removing the car’s dashboard camera.

Police are asking to contact 215.686.TIPS (8477) or send a tip to 215.686.TIPS (8477) for information about the suspect.

