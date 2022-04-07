Philadelphia gunman dead after shooting SEPTA officer, 2 women, police say



A transit police officer and two women were shot and killed Wednesday in Philadelphia and a suspected gunman was killed after a clash with authorities, police said.

A Southeastern Pennsylvania Transportation Authority (SEPTA) official was shot dead near the Frankford Aerot Transportation Center in Philadelphia around 7:15 p.m., a spokesman for Septer told Gadget Clock.

The chaos began when police officers on patrol in Philadelphia heard gunshots and saw an armed suspect running, authorities said. Philadelphia Police Sergeant, they chased him to a nearby apartment building. Eric Grip told reporters.

Shortly afterwards, authorities received word that the two had been shot. The 57- and 42-year-old women were found shot near the junction of Griscom and Arrow Road. Both buttocks were injured and hospitalized in stable condition.

In the apartment building, the suspect barricaded himself and fired shots at Philadelphia and Septa officers from the second and third floors, police said. At some point, a SEPTA officer was shot in the abdomen and hospitalized in critical but stable condition.

He underwent surgery on Wednesday night.

Several police officers fired at the suspect before the SWAT unit arrived, police said. At around 8pm, officers used unspecified technology to indicate that the suspect was on the second floor, Grip said.

They confirmed he was dead and appeared to have been shot in the head, Grip said. Investigators recovered a weapon but did not provide details.

“Here we are again in our town one more night and this completely, utterly, unacceptable and reckless gun violence has claimed the lives of almost three innocent people,” Grip said.

SEPTA tweeted that trains would bypass the Aerot Transportation Center on both sides due to police activity in the area.