Philadelphia man sentenced to 22 years for kidnapping, stealing packages from postal workers



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

A Philadelphia man has been sentenced to more than 21 years in prison for a count of robbery and kidnapping of a postman.

According to the Eastern District Attorney’s Office in Pennsylvania, James Chandler pleaded guilty in September 2021 to robbery of postal workers using a fake handgun at two separate events last year.

The Philadelphia fire killed three children and one adult

Chandler forced workers into their truck and he entered after stealing packages, prosecutors said. He also snatched the postal truck and forced a driver to take several blocks before jumping off the truck and fleeing, they said.

“Targeting and assaulting U.S. Postal Service employees is a serious federal crime,” said Jennifer Arbiter Williams, acting attorney for the United States. “Mail carriers provide an essential service for almost every citizen and business, often going above and beyond to fulfill their responsibilities in challenging situations like the COVID-19 epidemic. Mr Chandler threatened two postal workers with guns and he will now spend decades. Behind the scenes for his actions. “

His case was part of the Project Safe Neighborhoods (PSN) initiative, which brings together law enforcement and all levels of the community to reduce violent crime and make the surrounding area more secure. The company was founded in 2017.

Chandler, 55, was sentenced to 21 years and 10 months in prison.