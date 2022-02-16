Philadelphia man shoots another man during argument over woman, report says



A Philadelphia man was shot Wednesday morning in what appeared to be an argument emanating from a love triangle, local reports said.

Philadelphia police told Gadget Clock Digital via email that a man responded to a report of another man being shot in the groin at 12:20 AM in the 6700 block of Greenway Avenue.

WPVI-TV reports that a woman is thought to have been shot during a dispute.

The 19-year-old victim was taken to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he was last listed in stable condition, police said.

No arrests were made immediately and no weapons were recovered from the scene.

As of Sunday, police figures show that there have been 442 shootings in the city so far this year, compared to 455 reported at the same time in 2021.