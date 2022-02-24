World

Philadelphia mayor says residents ‘should be concerned about their safety’ as there are ‘too many guns’



The mayor of Philadelphia said residents of the city should “be concerned about their safety” and “there are too many guns on the streets” for their surroundings, following the massive arrest of Jack Ringleader, an alleged carjacker accused of killing two people.

Mayor Jim Kenny was speaking to reporters at a news conference Tuesday during a discussion about the arrest of 28-year-old Jonathan Akubu, who is accused of killing George Brissella, a 60-year-old Marine Corps veteran whose father was a Philadelphia police officer, and 29-year-old Aiah. Gbessay. The Brussels killings were linked to previous car jacking, a car jacking and a robbery. Gibbs was allegedly shot dead inside a car, which was later set on fire.

Authorities searched his home and found multiple handguns, including an AK-47 assault rifle, officials said.

Akubu was tied up in a robbery and allegedly tried to jack the car of a 42-year-old man who was shot in the leg. He was charged with multiple counts including murder, assault, arson, carjacking and robbery, authorities and the report said.

After talking about Akubur’s alleged crimes, Kenny was asked about an alleged “escalation” of violence, in which he said he noticed from Captain Jason Smith’s description of recent crimes in the Philadelphia Police Department Homicide Unit that “every description had a pretty powerful gun in the process.” Involved.

Jonathan Akubu, 28, is charged with a long list of crimes related to the alleged Philadelphia car jacking ring involved in the two murders, authorities said Tuesday.

(Philadelphia Police Department)

“I don’t know about you,” he added, “but these guns and the types of those guns shouldn’t be in Philadelphia and shouldn’t be available to anyone in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, or, in my opinion, the United States ৷ America.”

He described how he felt it was “harder to get a driver’s license in Pennsylvania than to get a gun.”

When asked if people feel safe in the city, he said, “I think people should be concerned about their safety.”

The scene where a 12-year-old girl was shot once and was hospitalized in stable condition in February 2022, police said.

(FOX29 Philadelphia WTXF)

“I think there are a lot of guns in the street,” he said. “I’m not hiding in the basement, but I’m worried about my surroundings. In a car, worry about what’s around me. What you’re doing in town.”

He says he does not support carrying guns other than law enforcement.

Philadelphia crime statistics, meanwhile, show that violent crime decreased by about 8% year-on-year as of February 13, compared to the same period last year, with shootings falling by about 42% and shootings by 39%.

Gadget Clock’ Louis Cassiano and Courtney de Jorge contributed to this report.

