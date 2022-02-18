Philadelphia Rite Aid shooting injures four, including teen girl



Four people, including a teenager, were injured in a shooting Thursday afternoon outside Philadelphia Right Aid, police said.

Officers from the 14th District of the Philadelphia Police Department responded with a shot shortly before 4:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Chelten Avenue.

A 16-year-old girl was shot once in the right side of her chest and once in her right hand, police said. A 65-year-old woman was shot once in the chest. Both were taken to Einstein Hospital where their condition was critical, police said.

A 22-year-old woman was once shot in the right side of her buttocks, police said. Doctors transferred the woman to Einstein Hospital where she was kept in stable condition.

A fourth victim, a man, was shot once in the hand and taken to Roxboro Hospital in a private car, police said.

No weapons were recovered, and no arrests were made, police said.

Photographs taken by FOX 29 show police cars outside the Right Aid location One moderator could not be reached for comment.

Thursday’s shooting comes amid a spate of shootings in recent weeks. On Wednesday, a man was shot in Philadelphia in what appeared to be an argument emanating from a love triangle.

Police figures released on Sunday show that there have been about 442 shootings in the city so far this year – slightly lower than the 455 reported in the same period in 2021. So far in 2022, violent crime in Brotherly Love City has increased slightly compared to the same period in 2021.

The incident comes just weeks after the city faced a DA response after saying “there is no crime crisis” in Philadelphia. He later returned comments after the former mayor called him.

