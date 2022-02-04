Philadelphia school district tells students to double mask: Health experts ‘obviously know best’



The Philadelphia School District released new mask guidelines Wednesday that encourage students to wear cloth masks over surgical masks, according to its website.

According to the updated protocol, “cloth masks alone are no longer considered effective protection against the spread of coronavirus,” which lists three types of masking of choice.

The document states that the most optimal option is “a three-ply disposable surgical mask provided by the district, with a cloth mask attached.”

A three-ply disposable mask worn alone is in second place and a properly fitted KN-95 mask is in third place.

In the district, which has about 200,000 students, properly fitted KF94 and N95 masks are also acceptable, he said.

“We’re only following the guidelines of public health experts who clearly know how we can keep our students safe while continuing to have personal learning opportunities, which is the best way for our children to learn,” a school district Philadelphia spokeswoman told FOX29.

District schools and offices will distribute adult KN95 masks among staff from 7 February.

The latest guidelines from the Center for Disease Control indicate that “loosely woven” fabric masks provide minimal protection against COVID-19, but all masks “provide some level of protection.”