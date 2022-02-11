World

Philadelphia suspect held after 6 family members stabbed as they slept: report

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Philadelphia suspect held after 6 family members stabbed as they slept: report
Written by admin
Philadelphia suspect held after 6 family members stabbed as they slept: report

Philadelphia suspect held after 6 family members stabbed as they slept: report

A 29-year-old suspect was taken into custody in Philadelphia overnight, accused of stabbing six family members while they slept, according to a report.

The victims were between ages 26 and 46, with the eldest being a mother who suffered slashes to her neck and was in critical condition, reporter Steve Keeley of FOX 29 in Philadelphia posted on Twitter.

The medical conditions of the other victims, and their relation to the suspect, were not immediately known.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The incident happened about 4:15 am Friday in the city’s Kensington neighborhood, KYW-TV of Philadelphia reported.

Police found the suspect walking about three blocks away, covered in blood, Keeley reported.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

#Philadelphia #suspect #held #family #members #stabbed #slept #report

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  4th vaccine shows limited results with omicron, Israel study finds

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment