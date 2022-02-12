World

Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say

11 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say
Written by admin
Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say

Philadelphia SWAT officer shot in bulletproof vest, suspect in custody, police say

A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was briefly hospitalized Friday after his bulletproof vest stopped a bullet while he was serving an afternoon search warrant, according to authorities.

“Thank God, our brave SWAT officer will physically recover from this cowardly attack,” Philly Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw tweeted Friday evening. “Emboldened, violent criminals seemingly think it’s open season on our communities and our officers.”

She called the uptick in anti-police violence “sickening.”

“It has to stop,” she added. “I’m proud of our officers; we won’t back down!”

A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was briefly hospitalized Friday after his bulletproof vest stopped a bullet while he was serving an afternoon search warrant, according to authorities.

A Philadelphia police SWAT officer was briefly hospitalized Friday after his bulletproof vest stopped a bullet while he was serving an afternoon search warrant, according to authorities.
(FOX29)

TWO MARYLAND OFFICERS, SUSPECT INJURED IN SHOOTING: POLICE

The SWAT team was approaching a third-floor apartment Friday afternoon on West Lehigh Avenue in order to serve a drug warrant, FOX 29 Philadelphia reported. A suspect inside allegedly fired two shots through the wall.

One of them struck the lead officer in his body armor.

The suspect attempted to flee, but police arrested him near the scene, according to the station.

Danielle Outlaw addresses the media during a press conference announcing her as the new Police Commissioner on December 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Danielle Outlaw addresses the media during a press conference announcing her as the new Police Commissioner on December 30, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.
(Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

It caps off a vicious whirlwind against police that saw 13 officers shot in the line of duty in the span of a single day, across four different states, according to the National Fraternal Order of Police, which issued a statement condemning the violence.

READ Also  Maj. Ian Fishback, Who Exposed Abuse of Detainees, Dies at 42

“Enough is enough,” FOP President Patrick Yoes said Friday night.

“Last year was one of the most dangerous years for law enforcement, with more officers shooting in the line of duty since the FOP began recording this data,” he said. “There was also a 115% increase in the number of ambush-style attacks.”

The 13 officers wounded Friday each sustained gunshot-related injuries. The shootings occurred in Arizona, Maryland, New Mexico and Pennsylvania.

“When a member of the public calls for help, law enforcement officers answer that call,” Yoes said. “Now is the time for our elected officials at every level of government to answer our call and support law enforcement and address the violent crime terrorizing our communities and the surging increase of violence against police officers.”

#Philadelphia #SWAT #officer #shot #bulletproof #vest #suspect #custody #police

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  Fact-Checking Kevin McCarthy's 8-Hour Speech

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment