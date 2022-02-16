Philadelphia top cop vows ‘justice’ following broad daylight attack that left 12-year-old wounded



Philadelphia Police Commissioner Daniel Outall has vowed justice after a 72-year-old man was stabbed to death and a 12-year-old girl was injured in a drive-by shooting after separate incidents of daytime violence in the city.

Outlaw responded to a string of violent incidents unfolding within minutes of each other on the opposite side of town on Tuesday.

“This senseless violence is affecting everyone,” the commissioner said Tweet. “We will not rest until all those responsible have been brought to justice.”

As of Tuesday, police figures show that there were 66 city-wide homicides a year, down 6% from 70 homicides in the same period last year. Data show that there have been 442 shootings in the city so far this year, compared to 455 reported at the same time in 2021.

The 12-year-old girl was shot and injured while driving to a grocery store in the 4600 block of D Street around 4 p.m., police said.

Police determined the gunman fired at least seven shots from the back seat of a car, hitting the girl once in her right side, FOX29 Philadelphia reported. The girl was taken to St. Christopher’s Hospital for Children in stable condition.

Investigators said the suspect’s car may have been a Lal Akura with three people inside.

In a separate broad daylight attack, a 72-year-old woman was stabbed to death in the 2000 block of South Beachwood Street, the station said. He was allegedly stabbed by his 36-year-old nephew.

Response officers have identified the suspect nearby, the knife is still believed to have been used in the stabbing, the report said.

He refused to obey orders from officers to drop the knife and fired at officers, police said. Officers use a Taser, but it fails to stop the suspect, and officers shoot him fatally.

Outlaw mentioned another shooting where a 29-year-old woman was shot and was in critical condition at a hospital. No updates to this victim’s condition were immediately available.