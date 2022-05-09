Philippine election narrows to Marcos Jr., rights defender



More than three decades after the overthrow of the Philippine dictator Ferdinand Marcos, a peaceful “people’s power” uprising is the top choice in most voter-opinion polls. Some of the highlights of Monday’s vote:

What a risk

A victory for Ferdinand Marcos Jr. would be a dramatic change from the 1986 pro-democracy uprising that brought his father worldwide notoriety. Many Filipinos are aware of the atrocities and looting of human rights that were uncovered under the great Marcos dictatorship, perhaps any perceived threat to democracy or Marcos Jr.’s reluctance to try to recover the assets confiscated from his family.

It is reminiscent of a coup that overthrew a Filipino dictator

Winners of the election have inherited huge problems, including the economy damaged by the coronavirus epidemic, deep poverty and unemployment, high inflation due to skyrocketing oil and gas prices, decades-old insurgency and inflated political divisions. He or she could face a call for a trial of outgoing President Rodrigo Duterte for a bloody crackdown on illegal drugs. The International Criminal Court is investigating the killing of thousands of poor drug suspects as a possible crime against humanity.

Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

The 64-year-old son of the late dictator, a former provincial governor, congressman and senator, is still making the most impressive efforts of the Marcos family to regain the presidency. Her mother, Imelda Marcos, twice tried unsuccessfully to regain power after returning to the Philippines with her children from exile in the United States, where her husband died in 1989.

Marcos Jr. defended his father’s legacy and refused to apologize for the atrocities and looting during the dictatorship. Married to a lawyer with whom she has three sons, she has avoided controversies, including being convicted of past taxes and the Marcos family’s refusal to pay huge estate taxes. Throughout his campaign, he was firmly entrenched in the fight for national unity. He denies allegations that he funded a year-long social media campaign that used online trolls to discredit opponents and whitewash the Marcos family’s checkered history, daring critics to “show me one”.

Lenny Robredo

As a student of economics at the University of the Philippines in the 1980s, Leni Robredo joined the massive protests that ousted Marcos the Great. The 57-year-old also passed the law and won a seat in the House of Representatives in 2013 on her first trip to politics after her husband, a respected politician, died in a plane crash in 2012. He defeated Marcos Jr. The 2016 vice-presidential race is a narrow margin ahead of their first election. The focus is on protecting human rights and empowering the poor, in part by teaching them their legal rights.

The daughter of a trial court judge, Robredo does not belong to a prominent family that has dominated Philippine politics for generations, and the campaign continues as an independent one run by a network of volunteers. As opposition vice-president, who was elected separately from Duterte, he condemned the killing of most poor drug suspects as part of his crackdown, angered the brush-talking leader and dragged their relationship year after year. The mother of three is cited for her honesty and power-free lifestyle – she regularly traveled alone by bus in her home province as a woman.

Other competitors

Eight other presidential candidates are far behind in the pre-election polls, including Manny Pacquiao, a 43-year-old former boxing star who promised to build houses for the poor and imprison corrupt politicians in “mega-jails”. Manila Mayor Isco Moreno, a 47-year-old former TV heartthrob, relies on the public’s surprise for his angry-to-power life story and his extensive clean-up in the capital. Sen. Panfilo Laxon, a 73-year-old former national police chief, has vowed to use his investigative skills to uncover major government corruption.

Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has said he will run for VP next year

Confirm the vote

In addition to the presidency, half of the 24-member Senate, more than 300 seats in the House of Representatives, as well as more than 18,000 government positions, including provincial and local offices across 109 islands, will be contested. Million Filipinos. About 67 million registered to vote. Voting will take place on Monday for more than 13 hours, a one-hour extension intended to compensate for slow queues due to social distance and other coronavirus protection. After the polls close, thousands of counting machines across the country will send unofficial results for counting. A partial, unofficial count can reveal a clear winner in a matter of hours, but an intimate race can take longer. The official count and campaigning for Congress may take weeks.

Thousands of police and military personnel have been deployed due to the long-standing threat of communist and Muslim insurgents and a history of frequent bloody family and political rivalries in rural areas. In 2009, gunmen deployed by the family of the then governor of the southern province of Maguindanao killed 58 people, including 32 journalists, in an attack on an election convoy that shocked the world.