Philippine Military Plane Crashed, 40 Saved Rescue Operation Started

New Delhi. A Philippine military plane has crashed. About 85 people were on board the plane. The plane crashed in the southern part of the country on Sunday. According to media reports, General Sobejana told that the crashed plane C-130 was carrying about 85 passengers. An attempt was made to land on Jolo Island in Sulu Province after experiencing a disturbance in the middle, but due to the distance of the runway, the landing could not be made successfully and the plane crashed.

Giving this information, the Army Chief said that relief operations have been started as soon as the incident was reported and 40 people have been rescued so far. Military sources said that where the plane crashed, rapid search work is being done and efforts are being made to find and rescue the survivors.

Most of the passengers on the plane were soldiers recently undergoing military training who were being taken as part of a joint task force mission to combat terrorism in the Muslim-majority region.