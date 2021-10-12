Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov win Nobel Prize

These two journalists, who raised their voice for Freedom of Expression, are being discussed all over the world.

The Nobel Peace Prize for the year 2021 has been announced. This time 2 journalists have got the Nobel Peace Prize. Philippine journalist Maria Resa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov have been honored with this award. These two journalists, who raised their voice for Freedom of Expression, are being discussed all over the world.

Maria Resa is the co-founder of the news site Rappler. She belongs to the Philippines and she has got respect in the past for making many revelations here. The Nobel Committee praised him for his role in the freedom of expression and called him a deserving of the Nobel Prize.

At the same time, Dmitry Muratov of Russia is the co-founder of the independent Russian newspaper Novaza Gazeta. He has been in the role of Chief Editor for the last 24 years. He is known to openly criticize the schemes of the government. The Nobel Committee says they have protected freedom of expression in Russia.

What is Nobel Prize?

The award is named after Swedish scientist Alfred Nobel. Scientist Alfred Nobel invented the explosive dynamite. But he was very unhappy with his invention because it was used in war. To atone for this, he wrote in his will that a large part of his wealth should be kept in a fund and the annual interest thereof should be rewarded to those who have made outstanding contributions to mankind. The award is given in his name every year from his fifth death anniversary.

The person who receives the Nobel Prize, gets a gold medal and 10 million Swedish kronor (about Rs 8.20 crore). The Swedish kronor is the currency of Sweden.

On one side of the medal are written the portrait of Alfred Nobel and the year of his birth and death, and on the other side the portrait of the Greek goddess Isis, the Royal Academy of Science Stockholm and the name of the awardee and the year of the award.

Let us tell you that this award is given on 10 December in a grand ceremony in Stockholm (Sweden). The fields in which this award is given include chemistry, physics, medicine, economics, literature and world peace.