Phillies’ Bryce Harper stops at his second MVP

“I just have to keep going,” he said earlier this month. “That is what this organization expects. These fans expect the same. No matter who is on the mound or how I feel, I have to keep posting every day.”

Harper’s bounce has sent him shooting up the MLB leaderboard for the season: .312 average (sixth), 33 home runs and 1.050 ops (first).

“You know people say they’re on fire and they’re as hot as a week or so ago,” said Phillies first base coach, Paco Figueroa, who oversees the outfield and base running in instruction. . “He’s been hot since the All-Star break. And it’s impressive to watch. Every single pitch, everybody’s staring.”

While the race for the ALMVP appears to be between Los Angeles Angels pitcher and hitter extraordinaire Shohei Ohtani, who has been the favorite this season, and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr., who leads the AL in several offensive categories, NL’s race looks far more suspicious.

Some advanced statistics rank Harper as the best hitter in the NL, followed by Washington Nationals right fielder Juan Soto (.325 average and 1.029 OPS) and then Tatis. But if his full body of work is taken into account, Tatis plays a more demanding position in the field and is a better base runner.

“There are really great players in the National League, and I’m not saying anything against him, but I get to see what he does every day, and that’s an advantage for me,” said Phillies manager Joe Girardi. said Harper. “Moves, base running, defense, what he’s capable of doing on a daily basis – so I’m a little partial.”