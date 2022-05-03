Phillip Danault scores late, Kings beat Oilers in series opener



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Philip Danlot capitalized on an error by Edmonton goalkeeper Mike Smith and scored the tiebreaking goal towards the end of the third period, giving the Los Angeles Kings a 4-3 win over the Oilers in Game 1 of the first round play-off series on Monday night.

Smith tried to clear the puck from behind his net and instead placed it on a Kings player’s stick in front. Smith made a diving save, but could not stop Pak. Seconds later, Shawn Durji’s shot from Danlot Point scored the third goal at 14:46.

“The playoffs are a long journey. There will be ups and downs,” Smith said. “How you deal with it makes you better or makes you a team that is watching from the sidelines.”

Smith stopped 31 of 35 shots for Edmonton.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

“I was just trying to make things happen,” Smith said. “Of course I’m trying to do too much there. In a tight game like this, you can’t go wrong. It cost us money in the end. Of course disappointed, but it’s a game and we’re moving forward.”

Trevor Moore and Alex Yafalo each scored a goal and assisted for the Kings. Brandon Lemieux also scored.

Connor McDavid and Kylie Yamamoto each scored and assisted for Edmonton. Leon Dresital scored a goal in a power-play.

Kings goalkeeper Jonathan Quick made 35 saves.

Game 2 on Wednesday in Edmonton. The series moved to Los Angeles on Friday for Game 3.

For Kings head coach Todd McLellan, the game was a good example of how his team has played recently, with good testing, excellent goaltending and the players taking advantage of their opportunities.

“We played on our skin, we played on our identities, a carbon copy of how we did it,” McLellan said.

Edmonton is in the playoffs for the third season in a row, but last year’s run was short, with the Winnipeg Jets knocking out the Oilers in the first round with a four-game sweep.

The environment may have played a role in giving Edmonton a 2-0 lead in the middle of the first period, McDavid said.

“There’s a lot of passion with the fans in the building and I thought we couldn’t manage it so well,” he said. “(King) has jumped on us.”

Moore began scoring in the 11th minute of Monday’s game, scoring a shot from inside the circle over Smith’s stretched glove.

He then set up Yafalo to give the Kings a 2-0 lead at 16:52 early. Staying below the goal line, Moore sent Yafalo a back-to-back pass and Yafalo wasted no time in netting it to the Oilers.

Before the end of the opening period, Edmonton cut the deficit with another highlight of Reel McDavid’s goal.

The Eulers captain sprinted to the length of the ice, holding back several Kings defenders and making it 2-1 with 42 seconds left in the first.

“MVP! MVP!” Followed by the arrogant crowd. McDavid won his fourth Art Ross Trophy this season after posting league-best 123 points.

The Eulers equalized for the second time in a power-play goal after Yafalo was called for a tripping.

Duncan Keith fired a long-range shot and Yamamoto tipped it in 2:39.

Send a shot from the top of the Faceoff circle at 3:50 seconds to recover the lead of Lemieux Kings.

Another power-play goal in the middle of the Edmonton period tied the game again after Yafalo was called for cross-checking.

McDavid sent a pass from a broken stick to the slot and DrySite sent a quick shot at 9:56 seconds before disposing of it.

Edmonton Man Advantage scored 2 runs for 4 wickets. Kings zero for 4 wickets.

Note: Defender Darnell Nurse has returned to the Oilers lineup after missing four games due to a knee injury. … the Kings were playing without Victor Arvidson, who left practice on Saturday morning. The winger has 49 points (20 goals, 29 assists) in 66 games this season. … Monday marked the first play-off game between the Oilers and the Kings since 1992, when the Edmonton Division outplayed Los Angeles in a six-game series in the semifinals.