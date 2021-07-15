Phishing Attacks Via Whatsapp-telegram Soar In India Says Report

According to the report, India is also among the top three countries facing phishing attacks through instant mobile messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram.

Messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram are very popular among people. At the same time, a study has revealed that users are facing phishing attacks through messaging apps. According to a report released by Kaspersky Internet Security for Android, India is also among the top three countries facing phishing attacks through instant mobile messaging apps like WhatsApp and Telegram. According to the data released in the report, between December 2020 and May 2021, hackers carried out 89.6 percent of phishing attacks through WhatsApp, 5.6 percent from Telegram and 4.7 percent through Viber.

Messaging app becomes favorite tool of scammers

According to the report, these days messaging apps have become the favorite tool of scammers around the world. They send malicious links to people on messaging apps and dupe them. The reason for this is that these messaging apps are very popular among people and crores of people use them. In such a situation, scammers target people through these apps. In this case, the messaging app Viber is at number three. 4.7 percent of phishing attacks were done through Viber. Whereas in Hangouts it was less than one percent.

Also read- Be careful with these 9 Android apps that are stealing users’ Facebook login ID and password

Shared links on WhatsApp and Telegram

According to the report, the Kaspersky team recorded 91,242 detections globally between December 2020 and May 2021. It had the highest percentage on WhatsApp. In this, the highest number of cases were registered in Russia. It was 56 percent in Russia, 6 percent in India and 4 percent in Turkey. Hackers used to share such links on WhatsApp, which contain links to websites that look like real in appearance. Also there are hyper links, which contain spelling mistakes. When users click on these links, they take the user to another place and the users fall into the trap of scammers.

Also read- Such apps can prove to be dangerous for Android users, may be victims of hacking

what is phishing attack

Phishing is a method of fraud on the Internet, in which an attempt is made to get sensitive information from the user through fake emails and messages. Often attempts are made to entice the user with messages such as lottery or prize money, cash in exchange for credit card points. In such a situation, users need to be careful with them. Users should avoid clicking on unknown links.