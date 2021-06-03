Phoebe Dynevor says Duke Of Hastings will ‘definitely be referred to a lot’ in Bridgerton season 2

Phoebe Dynevor has assured followers of Bridgerton that Rege-Jean Web page’s character The Duke Of Hastings will nonetheless be a a part of season two, regardless of not showing on display screen.

The actor left followers disillusioned when he revealed he will not be starring in the follow-up season, after alluring legions of admirers after his flip because the amorous Duke in collection one.

However co-star Phoebe, 26, instructed The Wrap: ‘I feel he’ll undoubtedly be referred to a lot. [The show will] simply focus extra on [her character Daphne’s] relationship with the Bridgerton Household.

‘It is undoubtedly completely different. I’ve mentioned it earlier than, however I feel the followers who’ve learn the books and know the books are conscious that each season will give attention to a completely different sibling’s journey.

‘And it would be a little bit extra of a – not shock, however like a shock for the followers that love Daphne and Simon’s story a lot. However I feel that is truthfully the enjoyment of the present in the long-term, getting to see these completely different love tales play out.

‘I feel each season is simply going to be actually completely different and magical in its personal method.

‘There’s not many TV collection that do this, that target completely different characters each season. However I feel each season goes to have its personal magic, which is nice.’

New path: The second season will shift the main focus to Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who will go on the hunt for a appropriate bride

The actress has been busy filming season two of Bridgerton and her new undertaking, The Color Room, back-to-back.

But Phoebe ensured she took a while out from her busy schedule as she attended the launch of recent jazz and cabaret bar The Parlour at The Ned on Wednesday.

She seemed effortlessly stylish in a blue Reformation Viviana floral print silk high as she posed for the cameras on the celebratory night, held in honour of the unique restaurant launch.

She paired her ensemble with black skinny denims and coral open toe heels, as she loved performances from jazz musicians Tom Misch and Reuben James, who took to the stage on the night time.

Phoebe, who’s courting US comic Pete Davidson, 27, wore her auburn locks down for the night, letting her bangs cascade round her face.

(*2*) Unwinding: Phoebe ensured she took a while out from her busy schedule as she attended the launch of recent jazz and cabaret bar The Parlour at The Ned on Wednesday

Bridgerton has been renewed for a second, third and fourth season with Netflix, and the subsequent season is predicated on Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel The Viscount Who Cherished Me.

The second season will shift the main focus to Daphne’s brother Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who will go on the hunt for a appropriate bride when he meets sisters Kate and Edwina Sheffield, renamed Sharma for the present.

Phoebe has been filming The Color Room alongside co-star Matthew Goode, the place she performs Clarice, a vivacious younger manufacturing facility employee in the economic British midlands through the Nineteen Twenties.