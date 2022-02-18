Phoenix-area shooting leaves 8-year-old girl dead, suspect arrested



A drive-by shooting in the Phoenix suburb killed a 7-year-old girl just days before her birthday after an altercation between her mother’s boyfriend and another man arrested hours later, authorities said Thursday.

Terriers d. Armstrong Jr., 29, was taken into police custody on charges of murder, assault with a car, violent assault, prohibited rights, endangerment, illegal disposal of firearms and possession of drugs for sale, the Glendale Police Department said.

Police officers responded to a shotspot warning, a gun shot detection system, after midnight Thursday near 65th Avenue and Bethany Home Road. Once at the scene, officers spotted a shell covering the street, police said.

Ten minutes later, the police department received a call from a man that a girl had been shot and they were in a hospital.

When officers arrived at the hospital, they discovered the girl had been shot more than once and had died from her injuries, authorities said. Police initially identified the victim as 7 years old before authorities corrected him on Thursday evening.

Investigators believe he was in a car with his mother and five-year-old sister. They had just gone to a business parking lot near 6600 West Bethany Home Road to pick up Mom’s boyfriend before the shooting started.

When they arrived, the boyfriend was talking to someone inside another car, police said.

The boyfriend got into the car with his girlfriend and two children and they drove away. The suspect followed the car as they pulled away, and shortly after, someone inside fired, police said.

The 7-year-old girl was hit several times and the suspect’s car fled the area. The mother was then taken to hospital, authorities said. No one else inside the victim’s car was injured.

In a statement, Glendale Mayor Jerry Weyers offered his condolences to the victims.

“It’s sad when this kind of thing happens, especially for the most innocent,” he said.

Armstrong’s car was identified as a vehicle of interest and was found by detectives Thursday morning, police said. He was later captured in Phoenix by Glendale detectives with the help of the US Marshal Task Force. Several people were interviewed, and Armstrong admitted to arguing with a man and firing his handgun at the victim’s car.

Investigators also found evidence related to the murder, including 3,000 fentanyl pills, police said.