Phoenix manhunt underway for suspect who allegedly shot police officer



Police in Phoenix are searching for a man who allegedly shot a police officer at a convenience store on Thursday.

Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman at a convenience store because, according to Fox 10, she was reportedly uncomfortable meeting with police at her home.

Gary McGooney, an eyewitness, told Fox 10 that after a while the situation became violent and he saw an officer fall to the ground.

“They were there for a while, talking to a lady. When I turned my face away [I hear] Gunshots, probably 10 of them, and saw an officer go down, “McGuinness said.

The injured police officer, identified as a 40-year-old woman, is currently in critical condition and is being treated at an area hospital.

He was shot in the abdomen at least once.

The Phoenix Police Department identified Nicolas Cowan as a suspect Thursday night and said he weighed 215 pounds and was 6’0 inches tall, with tattoos on his neck, arms, chest and back. Cowan is 35 years old, according to police

Police described Cowan as “armed and dangerous” and encouraged people to call 911 if they saw him.

Phoenix police have also released photos of Cowan since Thursday, where he was seen entering a convenience store.

Police say they are sure Kawan will be found.

Phoenix Police Chief Jerry Williams said, “I’ll say this: I’m sure we’ll find this guy.”

Police activated a “blue alert” for Cowan on Thursday night.

According to Fox 10, Kwan has a deep criminal history. The man has a criminal history dating back to the 2000s, and records show that he served timer in prison for multiple charges from 2006 to 2010, including serious assault, aggravated DUI, and weapons misuse.

He also spent time in federal prison because he was convicted of distributing heroin. Cowan was released from prison in May 2020, and was released on parole after being re-arrested on charges of manufacturing and distributing drugs.

Eight officers have been shot in the last four months, according to Williams.

“In the last four months, eight of my officers have been shot and 13 have been injured in four serious incidents,” Williams said. “Remember this: public safety is not only our security. It is also the security of the community.”