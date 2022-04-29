Phoenix PD release body cam footage showing female officer shot during ambush



The Phoenix Police Department released footage of the jaw-dropping bodycam of an April 14 shooting that injured a 40-year-old female officer.

The shooting took place at a gas station near Cave Creek and Beardsley Road. Police officers responded to a domestic violence call and met a woman there because she told them she was uncomfortable meeting police at her home.

In a 911 phone call released by police, the woman told officers her boyfriend, 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, had committed suicide and acted erratically. He feared there would be a violent clash if officers showed up where they were.

In the bodycam footage, officers are seen interviewing a woman when a blue Prius comes upstairs. The female officer, identified as Dennis Bruce-Jones, approached the vehicle and fell backwards and was shot. From the side, his companion Prius is quickly fired upon. The shots were seen hitting the walls and windows of the convenience store.

The suspect in the shooting, later identified as 35-year-old Nicholas Cowan, avoided authorities for several days. He was arrested in Scottsdale after the April 17 barricade situation.

On Thursday, police announced the arrest of 41-year-old Michael Hankins on charges of helping Cowan escape.

Police said in a possible-cause statement that Hankins allowed Kawan to stay in his apartment for two nights before a man wanted to rent a residence in Scottsdale.

It was not immediately clear if Hankins had an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Police said Thursday that a woman was also arrested Wednesday in the case, but a spokesman for Maricopa County Superior Court said there was no record of charges against the man in court on Thursday.

