World

Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl

12 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl
Written by admin
Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl

Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl

NewYou can listen to Gadget Clock articles now!

** Caution: The video contains graphic images. The prudent advice of the reader. ***

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows an officer getting out of his car and walking towards a house where a man identified by police as Maurice Jones is heard repeatedly saying “Come”.

“Who’s home?” The officer asked.

“Only me,” Jones replied.

The suspect then fired several shots at the police officer, who failed to fire due to a “serious injury” to his right hand, according to the police department. A second police officer who was at the scene also fired shots and Jones drove home, according to police.

Nine Phoenix police officers shot and wounded a baby girl; Suspected, female victim dead

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

At around 2 a.m., police officers responded to a home where a man told a 911 operator that a woman had shot an intruder and said that “there were multiple armed suspects inside the house,” according to the police department.

When more police officers arrived at the home after the first officer was injured, Jones stood inside the home and fired several more shots, police said.

After firing on police officers, Jones got into a car inside the home’s garage and tried to push the car away, according to the police department, which “prevented his escape.” After leaving the house unsuccessfully, he re-entered the house.

READ Also  Amir Locke shooting warrants unsealed, Derek Chauvin trial judge signed off on no-knock raid

A man walked into the open door while holding a child in one hand and his other hand raised in the air. This person is not a suspect, according to police.

Police officers told the man to lower the child and walk back toward them, and he cooperated.

Arizona tribal police officer shot, seriously injured

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

Jones opened fire on police as they tried to rescue the child at the front door, injuring eight other officers.

“An adult man came to the door holding a child, a child,” said Sergeant. Williams made the announcement at a news conference. “He placed a child on the ground in front of the front door and then walked over to the officers where they began to detain him. The other officers also went inside to protect the child. At that point, the suspect fired at the officers again.”

Four police officers were shot and four others were injured in the crash.

According to police, the injuries to all the officers were life-threatening.

After the Special Assignment Unit arrived at the scene, they rescued the unharmed child and tried to get Jones out.

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

Using a camera, police spotted Jones and a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, not moving inside the house. Upon entering the home, Jones and the woman were both found shot, and police said they did not survive.

READ Also  INDW vs AUSW Team India won by 2 wickets in thrilling match Jhulan Goswami became 1st woman cricketer to take 600 wickets

The incident lasted about five hours, police said.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Greg Norman and Matt Finn contributed to this report.

#Phoenix #Police #Department #releases #footage #suspect #shooting #officer #incident #involving #baby #girl

Games Kharido Game Kharido Tamilrockers Filmywap Filmyzilla
9xflix 9xmovies 9x flix filmy4wap xyz filmy4web xyz
tamilrockers 2020

 

 ssrmoveis movie4me tamilrockers 2021 tamil movies download watchcartoononline
game kharido com ssrmoviez tamilrockers 2020 tamil movies download game kharido .in www filmy4wap xyz
www tamilrockers com 2021 mp4moviez guru filmyzila ktm movie xnxubd 2020 nvidia video 2017
movierulz.hp extramovie xnxubd 2020 nvidia new filmywap 2018 bollywood movies download tamilrockers 2020 new movie download
mp4movies filmy4wab kutty movies collection filmy4wab xyz game kharifo

 
2021 tamil movies download kuttymovies filmyzilla com bollywood filmywap 2021 gamekharido com game khrido com
movierulz hp kuttymovies 2021 tamilrockers com 2021 www filmy4wap com 0gomovie
games kharido in game kharido app filmy4wap.xyz filmy4wap xyz 2020 filmy4wap 2020
movierulz pz ssrmovies xyz movierulz hy mp4moviez nick finder.com
www filmy4wap com 2021 tamilrockers kuttymovies apunkagames Ssrmovies

 

 ·         Filmy4wap

 
·         Mp4moviez

·          

 ·         Moviespur

·          

 ·         Yts

·          

 ·         Bollyshare

·          

 ·         1337x

 
·         Madras Rockers

·          

 ·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Downloadhub

·          

 ·         Teluguwap

·          

 ·         Kuttymovies

 
·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Pagalworld

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

 ·         Djpunjab

·          

 ·         Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Filmyzilla

·          

 ·         Jio Rockers

·          
·         Tamilyogi

·          

 ·         Crackstreams

·          

 ·         Worldfree4u

·          

 ·         Yolamovies

·          
·         Why should you Avoid Watching 123Movies?

·          

 ·         123Movies

·          

 ·         Isaimini

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          
·         Movierulz ds

·          

 ·         Khatrimaza

·          

 ·         OKhatrimaza

·          

 ·         Filmy4wap

·          

 SSR Movies

 
·         7starhd

·          

 ·         Gomovies

·          

 ·         Moviesda

·          

         PagalWorld           Bolly4u

 
·         Todaypk

·          

 ·         Filmywap

·          

 ·         Movierulz

·          

 ·         Rapidtags

·          

 Venom 2

 
READ Also  California Is Dominating at the Olympics

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment