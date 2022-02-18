Phoenix Police Department releases footage of suspect shooting officer in incident involving baby girl



** Caution: The video contains graphic images. The prudent advice of the reader. ***

The Phoenix Police Department has released footage of a Feb. 11 incident in which nine officers were injured in a shooting involving a baby girl.

Body camera footage released by the police department shows an officer getting out of his car and walking towards a house where a man identified by police as Maurice Jones is heard repeatedly saying “Come”.

“Who’s home?” The officer asked.

“Only me,” Jones replied.

The suspect then fired several shots at the police officer, who failed to fire due to a “serious injury” to his right hand, according to the police department. A second police officer who was at the scene also fired shots and Jones drove home, according to police.

At around 2 a.m., police officers responded to a home where a man told a 911 operator that a woman had shot an intruder and said that “there were multiple armed suspects inside the house,” according to the police department.

When more police officers arrived at the home after the first officer was injured, Jones stood inside the home and fired several more shots, police said.

After firing on police officers, Jones got into a car inside the home’s garage and tried to push the car away, according to the police department, which “prevented his escape.” After leaving the house unsuccessfully, he re-entered the house.

A man walked into the open door while holding a child in one hand and his other hand raised in the air. This person is not a suspect, according to police.

Police officers told the man to lower the child and walk back toward them, and he cooperated.

Jones opened fire on police as they tried to rescue the child at the front door, injuring eight other officers.

“An adult man came to the door holding a child, a child,” said Sergeant. Williams made the announcement at a news conference. “He placed a child on the ground in front of the front door and then walked over to the officers where they began to detain him. The other officers also went inside to protect the child. At that point, the suspect fired at the officers again.”

Four police officers were shot and four others were injured in the crash.

According to police, the injuries to all the officers were life-threatening.

After the Special Assignment Unit arrived at the scene, they rescued the unharmed child and tried to get Jones out.

Using a camera, police spotted Jones and a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, not moving inside the house. Upon entering the home, Jones and the woman were both found shot, and police said they did not survive.

The incident lasted about five hours, police said.

