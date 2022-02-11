World

Phoenix Police: Several officers, 1 person injured in active barricade situation

Several Phoenix police officers and one person have been injured Friday in an active barricade situation inside a house in the Arizona city.

Phoenix Police said in a tweet that they are “working on a situation involving a barricaded subject inside a house” in the area of ​​54th Ave and Elwood St.

“The scene is still active,” police added. “Stay inside and stay away from the area.”

Investigators say 1 person and several officers have been injured.

Gunshots could be heard in the area of ​​the home, where there is a large police presence including helicopters, according to Fox10 Phoenix.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

