Phoenix Walmart shooting leaves bystander wounded, 2 suspects flee



A gunman opened fire during a dispute between two women at Phoenix Walmart on Sunday night, injuring one spectator, authorities said.

Officers responded to the store near 35th Avenue and Bethany Home Road and found a woman wounded by gunfire, FOX10 reported, citing Phoenix police. Victim was not involved in the altercation, and the suspects left the store before police arrived.

Investigators believe a physical fight broke out between the women, which resulted in one of them pulling a gun and trying to shoot the other, police said.

Phoenix Police Sergeant Philip Krynsky told the station.

The victim was treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

No further information was immediately available. An investigation is underway.