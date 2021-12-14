Phone Bhoot 2022 Movie Cast, Trailer, Story, Release Date, Poster
Phone Bhoot Movie (2022):Phone Bhoot is an Indian upcoming Hindi language comedy horro film directed by Gurmmeet Singh. Star Cast Shreyas Talpade and Rajpal Yadav playing lead role in This movie. in The film is scheduled to be released on 15 July 2022 The film will be premiere on Theatres.
Story
N/A
Phone Bhoot Movie Details:
- Movies Name: Phone Bhoot (2022)
- Genre: Comedy, Horror
- Release Date: 15 July 2022
- Director: Gurmmeet Singh
- Producer: Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani
- Production: Vintee Bansal
- Writer: Jasvinder Bath, Ravi Shankaran
- Music: N/A
- Language: Hindi
- Watch on: Theatres
Phone Bhoot Cast?
- Katrina Kaif
- Jackie Shroff
- Siddhant Chaturvedi
- Ishaan Khattar
- Kuldeep Kushwaha
Phone Bhoot Official Trailer
Phone Bhoot Official Trailer Coming soon.
Disclaimer:
Finally, I would like to say you not to use the illegal movie downloading site to download movies because the movie production house gives so much effort and investment to produce a movie. So, there no make sense to destroy the film by watching the pirated one. Watch the film on your near theatre hole.
Disclaimer: we remember you according to Indian law, piracy is a crime and we never support this. In this blog post, I’m only tried to share some information related to the illegal pirated content so that the readers can learn and understand. We do not promote piracy or any online illegal activities that violate any law.
