Phone Upgrade Guide: Should You Buy Now or Wait?
This phone season is just around the corner – a time of year when technology companies like Apple, Google and Samsung bombard us with shiny marketing campaigns to motivate us to upgrade.
Their new phones change somewhat, but the pitch is always the same: the phone you have is no longer good enough because this new phone has a great camera and a bright screen, plus it’s faster. So give it to a low-tech member of the “old” family or trade it for credit for a shiny new gadget.
This hype cycle creates an annual dilemma: is it time to upgrade? We all know that after a few years our phones will not work as they used to. It cannot run the latest apps. It may sound lazy. Some components, such as touch-screens, may fail.
At some point, it becomes practical to buy a new phone, such as when too many negative things are added or the cost of repairing a broken part is too high. But often, upgrades can be unnecessary because the elements that make us unhappy on our phones can be removed with some care.
In any case, your personal situation – not the attraction of the phone season – let you be guided and take your time to think.
“In general, we have to move away from building an upgrade: ‘Hey, the new iPhone has come out. Now it’s time to think about it,'” said Nick Guy, senior staff writer at Wirecutter, a publication testing the New York Times’ products. “It’s okay to pick up the phone later.”
Here are some questions to help you make this decision wisely – and some practical advice – to ask yourself.
Am I upset on my phone?
The first and most important step is to measure your satisfaction on your phone. If there are factors that make you sad, study the issues.
Our phone can fix anything we dislike, so it helps to be aware of the solutions. Here are the two most common frustrations and their solutions:
If the device feels sluggish or doesn’t work all day, replacing the battery is the easiest and most affordable solution. Apple stores will change the battery of the iPhone from $ 50 to $ 70, and many independent technicians can offer the same battery service for Apple and Android phones.
Replacing the battery greatly extends the life of the device and increases its speed. Because battery life is limited, it is recommended to replace it every two to three years, said Kyle Vince, iFixit’s chief executive, who publishes gadget repair instructions.
Another common problem is running out of data storage, which prevents people from taking more photos and downloading apps. A quick fix is to clean up apps you no longer use. On iPhones, Apple offers the iPhone Storage Tool, which lists the most data consuming apps and when they were last used. On Android devices, Google Files offers a similar tool.
Some major problems are not easily solved. Replacing a broken touch-screen can cost 200 or more, for example, up to $ 400 for iPhone SE or $ 300 for a new phone like the Google Pixel 4A. When the repair is more than half the price of a new phone, it may be time to consider trading the new phone in your beat-up gadget for credit.
Can I get software updates?
Phone manufacturers regularly publish software updates that include new features but also address security vulnerabilities, so it’s important to stay on top when installing them. When you can’t get software updates, it’s a good idea to consider an upgrade.
Apple phones get software updates for five to six years. (Apple’s iOS 15 software, this fall, will be compatible with phones that have been back on the iPhone 6S since 2015.) Android devices get it for a shorter period – about two to three years.
While security updates are important, upgrading with software updates may not be practical for some people, said Sinan Eren, executive of security firm Barracuda Networks. In countries like Turkey, various taxes on electronics can add up to about 100 percent markup, he said, meaning consumers get a financial incentive to keep the device for more than five years.
“It’s a difficult situation and so it’s a luxury to think about safety,” he said. Erin said.
There are ways to work on this problem. Anti-malware apps like MalwareBytes can keep older Android phones running safely. Apple phones can also run apps like 1Blocker, which prevent malicious ads from loading on websites.
How will a new phone change my life?
It’s important to imagine what a new phone will look like in your life, “said Mr. Guy of Wirecutter. If you have a newborn on the way and your phone camera is taking blurry shots, an upgrade with a better camera might change your phone experience in a remarkable way.
But if you’re using a phone, for basic tasks like making calls, texting and browsing the web, a new, faster phone won’t make much difference because phones have been so fast over the years.
“Just because a new, shiny version is available, don’t change something that works well,” said Shri. Said the cow.
