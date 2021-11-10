Phone Upgrade Guide: Should You Buy Now or Wait?

This phone season is just around the corner – a time of year when technology companies like Apple, Google and Samsung bombard us with shiny marketing campaigns to motivate us to upgrade.

Their new phones change somewhat, but the pitch is always the same: the phone you have is no longer good enough because this new phone has a great camera and a bright screen, plus it’s faster. So give it to a low-tech member of the “old” family or trade it for credit for a shiny new gadget.

This hype cycle creates an annual dilemma: is it time to upgrade? We all know that after a few years our phones will not work as they used to. It cannot run the latest apps. It may sound lazy. Some components, such as touch-screens, may fail.

At some point, it becomes practical to buy a new phone, such as when too many negative things are added or the cost of repairing a broken part is too high. But often, upgrades can be unnecessary because the elements that make us unhappy on our phones can be removed with some care.