PhonePe charges processing fee on UPI payments for mobile recharge PhonePe starts charging processing fee on UPI transactions for mobile recharges

PhonePe starts charging processing fee on UPI transactions for mobile recharges

As a third party, PhonePe has the largest share in terms of UPI transactions in the app. The company had recorded over 165 crore UPI transactions on its platform in September.

Walmart Group’s digital payments company PhonePe has started charging a processing fee of Rs 1 to 2 per transaction for mobile recharges of value above Rs 50 through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).

The company is the first digital payment app to start charging for UPI-based transactions. This service is being provided free of cost by its competing companies. Like other companies, PhonePe is also charging a processing fee for payments made through credit cards.

A PhonePe spokesperson said, “We are experimenting on a small scale regarding recharge. Under this some users are paying for mobile recharge. There is no charge on recharge below Rs 50, Re 1 on recharge of Rs 50 to Rs 100 and Rs 2 on recharge above Rs 100. As an experiment, most of the users are not paying anything or paying Re 1 at all.

