PhonePe charges processing fee on UPI payments for mobile recharge PhonePe starts charging processing fee on UPI transactions for mobile recharges

Walmart Group’s digital payments company PhonePe has started charging a processing fee of Rs 1 to 2 per transaction for mobile recharges of value above Rs 50 through UPI (Unified Payment Interface).
The company is the first digital payment app to start charging for UPI-based transactions. This service is being provided free of cost by its competing companies. Like other companies, PhonePe is also charging a processing fee for payments made through credit cards.
A PhonePe spokesperson said, “We are experimenting on a small scale regarding recharge. Under this some users are paying for mobile recharge. There is no charge on recharge below Rs 50, Re 1 on recharge of Rs 50 to Rs 100 and Rs 2 on recharge above Rs 100. As an experiment, most of the users are not paying anything or paying Re 1 at all.
As a third party, PhonePe has the largest share in terms of UPI transactions in the app. The company had recorded over 165 crore UPI transactions on its platform in September.
