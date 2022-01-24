Phones like Vivo V23 Pro OnePlus 9RT Xiaomi 11T Pro can be launched, Know Specification

If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone then you should wait a bit. As many new smartphones are expected to arrive in January this year, let’s have a look at them.

As the new year begins, many new smartphones have entered the market. Talking about this year, many new smartphones are likely to come, in which 5G will be rolled out. If you are thinking of getting a new smartphone then you should wait a bit. As many new smartphones are expected to arrive in January this year, let’s have a look at them.

Talking about Vivo V23 Pro smartphone, 5G technology will be rolled out in it. It sports a 6.56-inch AMOLED FHD+ 90Hz display with curved edges and a wide notch. It comes with a 50MP dual selfie camera system. The rear camera setup of the smartphone includes a 108MP primary camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro snapper. It is also equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chipset and 4,300mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging.

Xiaomi 11T Pro can also launch this month. Featuring a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1000 nits. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with either 8GB or 12GB of RAM. The device comes with 128GB and 256GB storage variants. It is equipped with a triple rear camera setup, which includes a 108MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 5MP telemacro sensor. While for selfies, it is giving a 16MP camera setup.

Similarly, OnePlus 9RT is also expected to be brought this month. It will have a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 chipset, which will be paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. It is available in Nano Silver and Hacker Black color options. The OnePlus 9RT uses a triple-lens camera setup, consisting of a 50MP primary camera, a 16MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro lens while a 16MP camera is provided at the front.

Read also: Samsung’s affordable flagship phone Galaxy S21 FE 5G introduced, know what is the price and specification

The Realme 9i sports a 6.6-inch full-HD+ LCD. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, paired with 4 or 6GB of RAM paired with 64 and 128GB of storage respectively. The Realme 9i has a triple rear camera setup, consisting of a 50MP main camera, a 2MP macro camera and a 2MP setup while a 16MP front camera has been given. It runs Android 11 based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Micromax in note 2 will be launched on January 25. It has a 6.43 inch Full HD + AMOLED display. It will be equipped with a 5000mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. IN Note 2 has a quad camera setup in which a primary sensor of 48MP has been given. It is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor, paired with 6 or 8GB of RAM. Android 11 can be rolled out in this.