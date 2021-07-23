Photo From The Bootleg Fire: America’s Largest Wildfire

PAISLEY, Oregon – At the east end of the Bootleg fire on Friday afternoon, there was a surreal sign of life that once existed in a patch of Oregon forest now turned to ash, smoke and trees burnt without leaves: the murmurs of cattle.

Cows roamed the blackened landscape of the Fremont-Winema National Forest. None of the firefighters seemed to be paying attention to them. The western front of the fire was largely contained. But the fire escalated in the east.

“We have this line of fire,” said Nikolas Coronado, who was part of a team of eight New Mexico firefighters attacking the flames and embers with axes and chainsaws.

Mr. Coronado and his colleagues eliminated small fires and kept embers from being blown away and starting new fires. It was unglamorous, techless, anonymous and sweaty work. His face was covered with soot. His gloves were blackened.