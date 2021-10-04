Photo: Jethlal Nattu arrives to pay last respects to uncle, Babitaji also pays tribute

Nattu Kaka i.e. Ghanshyam Nayak, the cute character of ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’ is no more in this world. Many members of ‘Taraq Mehta’ show, including Babitaji and Jethalal, to pay their last respects to the favorite actor of this popular show. Many pictures of the actors of the show who came to pay homage to Nattu Kaka have come to light. His last rites are being performed at Kandivali West. The entire industry is currently in mourning over the demise of the show’s favorite character. Ghanshyam Nayak breathed his last at the age of 77. Please tell that Ghanshyam Nayak has been battling cancer for the last several months. He also had two operations some time ago. In ‘Taraq Mehta Ka Ulta Chashma’, Nattu Kaka was one of the trustworthy workers on whom Jethalal used to leave his entire shop and go anywhere. Although Ghanshyam Nayak got the most popularity from the show, he appeared as a child actor in the 1960 film ‘Masoom’. He was also seen in Salman Khan’s ‘Dil De Chuke Sanam’. However, it is not that Nattu Kaka was only in the role of a hard worker in ‘Tarak Mehta’ but he was just as hardworking in real life. He once said in a conversation with the media that there was a time when he used to work 24 hours a day for only 24 rupees. There was not much revenue in the industry then. He had to struggle a lot to reach the ‘Tarak Mehta’ show.