Photo of Athiya Shetty with a bouquet of flowers: Athiya Shetty KL Rahul Relationship: Athiya Shetty has been in the news due to her relationship with Indian cricketer KL Rahul.
Athiya Shetty shared a photo on her Instagram account. In it she is seen carrying a bouquet. With this he wrote, ‘For you.’ Athiya Shetty did not name anyone, but seeing her loving style, people linked this post to KL Rahul.
This picture of Athiya Shetty written by her fans is for KL Rahul. Another fan wrote, KL Rahul, marry you. Also, all the fans have expressed their love for Athiya Shetty’s picture.
Athiya Shetty and KL Rahul often appear together. Which strengthens the news of their relationship. However, the two never spoke about their relationship. At the forefront of the work, Athiya Shetty last appeared in the film ‘Motichur Chaknachur’ in 2019 in front of Nawazuddin Siddiqui.
