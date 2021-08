Photo of Sara Ali Khan’s escape from Ladakh: Sara Ali Khan Ladakh Trip: Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently gone on a trip to Ladakh.

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan has recently gone on a trip to Ladakh. From there, she constantly shares photos and videos on social media. He is accompanied by actress Radhika Madan. After the trip, the two actresses appeared together at the Mumbai airport. Now Sara Ali Khan has again shared some photos of her trip.

Sara Ali Khan shared six photos on her Instagram account on Friday. In these paintings he has also shown glimpses of temples and beautiful grounds. Sara Ali Khan also wrote the caption, ‘Prakriti Sukh Shanti.’ Earlier, the actress shared photos and videos of her trip on the story of her Instagram account.



A few days ago, Sara Ali Khan helped orphans with Kovid-1 by an NGO. Sara Ali Khan announced a partnership with the NGO by sharing a video on her Instagram account.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush in director Anand L. Rai’s ‘Atarangi Re’. Sara Ali Khan last appeared with director Varun Dhawan in David Dhawan’s ‘Coolie No. 1’.