Photographer also pushed Maharaj ji back – former IAS took a jibe at CM Yogi’s picture, gave a challenge

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had reached his parliamentary constituency Varanasi before the assembly elections going to be held in Uttar Pradesh. Here he inaugurated the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor. After this, PM Modi along with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Banaras railway station at midnight. Here he inspected the railway station. Meanwhile, a picture of PM Modi is becoming increasingly viral on social media. In the picture going viral, the photographer is seen taking a photo of PM Modi.

Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh has also tweeted this picture of PM Modi. Sharing the picture, he wrote, ‘Yesterday Sahib’s photographer also pushed Maharaj ji back. What is the use of putting a hand on the shoulder in front of the media when our Maharaj ji lives alone in such oblivion. Different reactions of people are also coming on Surya Pratap Singh’s tweet. A user named Prashant wrote, ‘Did not expect such an intellectual person like you. It is not right to make such things an issue every time.

One user wrote, ‘This is not the first time. Modi ji deliberately keeps Yogi ji away from himself every time. But they also have a compulsion that they cannot register a protest. User Kajal Mishra wrote, ‘Where will the money for the country’s missile and fighter plane come from? Leaving all these things aside, if you give any idea for the development of the country, people will take you seriously.

Yesterday Sahib’s photographer also pushed Maharaj ji back. What is the use of putting a hand on the shoulder in front of the media when our Maharaj ji lives alone in such oblivion. pic.twitter.com/mZF0NiL5uq — Surya Pratap Singh IAS Rtd. (@suryapsingh_IAS) December 14, 2021

A user named Sukhraj Singh Rathod wrote, ‘No one cares about speaking to you. At least you should learn to take all these things seriously. If a photographer wants to take the photo of the Prime Minister, why would he forcibly take the picture of Yogi Adityanath?’ User Vikas wrote, ‘You should wait a bit. Because one day Maharaj ji will become PM and will push Saheb out of the picture by pushing him like this. Earlier, Saheb had also done something similar with Advani ji.

User Mantu Tiwari writes, ‘Someone’s paupati party is few to insult the father to get power. The post of Prime Minister is always big. That’s why the entire focus of the cameraman is on Modi ji. What is so surprising about this?’ A user named Gaurav Kumar wrote, ‘If you tell it right, now it seems that Yogi ji is being insulted. Everywhere folded hands are seen behind Modi.