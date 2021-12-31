Photographer calls Nora Fatehi ‘Nora paaji’, such a reaction came, video viral! Photographer calls Nora Fatehi ‘Nora Paaji’, such a reaction came, video viral!

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi

Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi were busy with this song Dance Meri Rani for a long time and now this song is being liked a lot. Nora and Guru Randhawa were spotted in Goa for its shooting and were seen having fun on the beach.

are dating

Some reports said that Guru Randhawa and Nora Fatehi are dating but no official disclosure has been made regarding this. Before this song, both were part of the song Naach Meri Rani and after this song became a chartbuster, on the demand of fans, Dance Meri Rani has become.

great dancer

It is famous about Nora Fatehi that she is a great dancer. Recently she has been found corona positive and fans are wishing her a speedy recovery. Nora Fatehi gave this information on social media.

have been found positive

She said that she has been found positive and now she has isolated herself from everyone. Nora Fatehi became a part of a film sometime back where her acting was well-liked.

Bhuj

We are talking about Ajay Devgan’s film Bhuj The Pride of India, in which Nora Fatehi played the role of a spy.