Photographers started calling Rajkumar Rao’s wife as ‘Bhabhiji’, something like this was the reaction of Patralekha

Many romantic photos and videos of Rajkumar and Patralekha are becoming viral on social media. In such a situation, another video of Rajkumar and Patralekha after marriage is going viral on social media.

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha have tied the knot. After being in a relationship for 11 years, the couple got married on November 15 in Chandigarh. Many romantic photos and videos of Rajkumar and Patralekha are becoming viral on social media. In such a situation, another video of Rajkumar and Patralekha after marriage is going viral on social media.

In the video, Patralekha is seen wearing a red saree and a diamond mangalsutra. At the same time, Rajkumar Rao is seen in an offwhite kurta. Actually, the couple has returned to Mumbai after concluding the marriage in Chandigarh. In such a situation, Rajkumar and Patralekha were spotted at the Mumbai airport. Rajkumar and Patralekha appeared together for the first time after marriage.

In such a situation, the paparazzi were also waiting for him. As soon as the couple came in front, the photographers started calling Patralekha as ‘Bhabhi ji’. On hearing this, Rajkumar Rao started giving a big smile. So there Patralekha was also seen blushing. On hearing ‘Bhabhi ji’ for herself, Patralekha started looking at the prince and then slowly started saying to the prince, ‘Bhabhiji is saying.’

With this response, the glow on the faces of Rajkumar and Patralekha increased even more. Seeing the chemistry of the couple, Rajkumar fans were seen congratulating them for their marriage. Let us tell you that Rajkummar Rao married his long time girlfriend on 15 November in the presence of his close friends and relatives.

Rajkumar got married in Chandigarh’s very famous and luxurious resort ‘The Oberoi Sukhvilas Spa Resort’. Patralekha and Rajkummar Rao had engaged on 13 November itself, many beautiful pictures of which surfaced on social media.

Let us tell you, both Rajkummar Rao and Patralekha shared pictures from their respective Instagrams with special wedding moments with fans and took blessings. Rajkumar shared two pictures of the wedding couple with Patralekha in which he wrote in the caption – ‘Finally after 11 years of love filled with romance, love, friendship and fun everything and today I am married to all of them. My soulmate, my best friend, my family. There is no greater happiness for me than to be called your husband. From today onwards and beyond.’