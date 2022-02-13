Jobs

Photos and videos deleted from your smartphone, you can restore with the help of these apps, learn how

If these photos and videos are not saved on the drive, then you can restore it with the help of some apps. With the help of these apps, you can recover deleted photos, videos or audio files from the phone.

If you run a smartphone and you have the necessary documents, photos and videos in your phone and they have been deleted by mistake. So there may be a problem for you to restore it. However, photos, videos and documents saved on Google Drive can be easily restored. But if these photos and videos are not saved on the drive, then you can restore it with the help of some apps. With the help of these apps, you can recover deleted photos, videos or audio files from the phone. Let’s know the complete details about these apps

Data is available in the phone even after it is deleted
Even when a photo or file is deleted from the phone, it is also available in the image file in the phone and it remains available under the specified storage. That is, the new image replaces the old one. In such a situation, the data goes away from the phone forever. If the phone is factory restored or formatted then the data is lost forever.

How is the file recovered?
The special thing about these apps is that they restore the deleted files from the phone from the phone’s temporary memory. For this he scans your phone. After this scans your file and shows it in front of you. If your phone has a Recycle Bin and Reset folder, then this app will not restore it.

Who are these apps and its size
DiskDigger photo recovery 4.7MB
File Recovery – Restore Files 7.3MB
Photo & Video & Audio Recover 5.4MB
Deleted File Recovery 4.5MB
File Recovery – Recover Deleted Files 4.0MB


