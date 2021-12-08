Photos From Indonesia Volcano: Death Toll Rises
The death toll from last weekend’s volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Java has risen to 34, officials said Tuesday, as rescuers tried to extricate survivors trapped under the volcanic ash.
Abdul Muhari of Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management, known by its initials BNPB, said 17 people were still missing after Mount Semeru in East Java sent 40,000 feet of volcanic ash into the air and was buried Saturday in surrounding villages and towns. Residents, buildings and vehicles.
Video footage widely shared on social media showed villagers trying to flee from the clouds, leaving some parts in darkness. More than 50 people were burned and others injured, with 35 in critical condition. According to the BNPB, the blast destroyed thousands of homes and damaged dozens of schools.
The agency said about 5,205 people had been affected by the blast, 3,697 had been displaced from their homes and were now living in temporary shelters at 19 locations in the subdivisions of Pronozivo, Candipuro and Pasirian.
President Joko Widodo told reporters that at least 2,000 homes would have to be “relocated.”
“We will immediately decide where to relocate and we will build immediately,” he said.
Indonesia, an archipelago of more than 270 million people, sits along a series of fault lines along the Pacific “Ring of Fire” and experiences frequent earthquakes and volcanic activity. Mount Semeru is one of the most active volcanoes in the country and the highest mountain in Java, at 12,000 feet. The last eruption of Mount Semeru occurred in January.
Here are some scenes from Saturday’s blast:
Mount Semeru was still smoldering on Wednesday, as seen from the village of Kurah Koboan in Lumajang, Indonesia.
Abdul Kholik, 40, a resident of Qurah Koboan village, was searching for items from his dilapidated house in the Pronozivo district of Lumajang in East Java province on Wednesday.
An aerial view of tents set up at Lumajung, Penangal, Kandipuro District, for displaced people affected by the eruption of Mount Semeru on Tuesday.
Rescuers and villagers on Tuesday carried the remains of the victim to Kandy Puro village in Lumajang, East Java.
A woman in the village of Qurah Koboan on Tuesday collected items from her damaged house
A 35-year-old woman named Harmina received help to get her cows out in Qurah Koboan on Tuesday.
On Sunday, in the village of Sambar Vuluh in Lumajang, a man carried a child while people were traveling through the volcanic ash.
Residents had fled, but some of their clothes, covered in ashes, were hanging in the village of Sumbar Vuluh on Monday.
Rescuers rescue a woman in the village of Sumbar Wooluh on Sunday.
The search for survivors continues in Sumber Wuluh on Monday.
Evidence of volcanic ash was found in cooking utensils in Lumajang on Sunday.
Mattresses and goats: Villagers leaving their homes in Sumbar Vuluh village on Monday.
A man digs a buried truck in the Lumazang district of East Java province a day after the eruption of Mount Semeru.
A crowd on the left-hand side of the village of Sambar Vuluh in Lumajang, Indonesia, on Sunday.
#Photos #Indonesia #Volcano #Death #Toll #Rises
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.