Photos From Indonesia Volcano: Death Toll Rises

The death toll from last weekend’s volcanic eruption on the Indonesian island of Java has risen to 34, officials said Tuesday, as rescuers tried to extricate survivors trapped under the volcanic ash.

Abdul Muhari of Indonesia’s National Board for Disaster Management, known by its initials BNPB, said 17 people were still missing after Mount Semeru in East Java sent 40,000 feet of volcanic ash into the air and was buried Saturday in surrounding villages and towns. Residents, buildings and vehicles.

Video footage widely shared on social media showed villagers trying to flee from the clouds, leaving some parts in darkness. More than 50 people were burned and others injured, with 35 in critical condition. According to the BNPB, the blast destroyed thousands of homes and damaged dozens of schools.

The agency said about 5,205 people had been affected by the blast, 3,697 had been displaced from their homes and were now living in temporary shelters at 19 locations in the subdivisions of Pronozivo, Candipuro and Pasirian.