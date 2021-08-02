Photos Of 15 Bollywood Stars In Their Early Days Vs Now

Mumbai. With time everything changes. We don’t even know what things have changed over time. When we look back, it seems that a lot has been left behind. Similarly, our favorite Bollywood stars have also changed. When he was about to start his career, his look was completely different. Today they seem to have changed completely. Let’s see how our favorite stars have changed –

Shahrukh Khan

Shahrukh Khan’s look has changed a lot with time. Although they try their best to make their look evergreen.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s look now looks quite different from Pahal. With age, maturity has started showing on the face.

Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan experiments a lot on his looks. Sometimes they keep big hair, sometimes short, beard and sometimes they trim.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh’s look has also changed. However, he leaves no stone unturned to change his look constantly.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor does not experiment much on his looks. However, with age, the necessary changes are visible on their own.

Priyanka Chopra

There is a big difference between Priyanka Chopra’s initial look and today’s look. Now she is a married woman, her husband Nick Jonas is an American singer.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

There has been a lot of change in the look of Kareena Kapoor.

Hrithik Roshan

Hrithik Roshan also looks different from his initial look.

Deepika Padukone

There has been a constant change in the look of actress Deepika Padukone.

Anushka Sharma

The change in Anushka is clearly visible after seeing the photos of the beginning of her career and now.

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan is now one of the oldest actors. A lot has changed since the beginning of his career.

Akshay Kumar

Ajay Devgan was seen in long hair in the early films. Gradually the look of the actor changed.

Ajay Devgn

There has been a lot of difference between Ajay Devgan’s initial look and now.

Aishwarya Rai

There has been a lot of change in the look of Aishwarya Rai in the early days of her career and now.

Aamir Khan

Like other actors of his time, Aamir Khan also did his early movies with long hair. After this, his look started changing in every movie.