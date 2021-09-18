Photos of Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt shares amazing throwback photos in a swimsuit with her bestie Akansha Ranjan on her birthday
On Saturday, September 18, Alia Bhatt shared an amazing throwback picture of Akanksha’s birthday on Instagram. In this photo, Alia is seen sitting on the beach with her friend in a swimsuit. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday my world.’
Alia’s post is being liked a lot on social media. As a result, Alia has received more than 7 lakh likes since she shared the post. Fans have reacted strongly to Alia’s post. On the work front, Alia Bhatt last appeared in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’. Now she will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. In this film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Darling’.
