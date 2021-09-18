Photos of Alia Bhatt: Alia Bhatt shares amazing throwback photos in a swimsuit with her bestie Akansha Ranjan on her birthday

Alia Bhatt and Akansha Ranjan Kapoor’s friendship is not hidden from anyone. Alia often shares photos with fans while having fun with her best friend Akanksha Ranjan Kapoor on social media. Akanksha is celebrating her birthday on September 18th. Alia has shared a very cute picture of her happy birthday to her best friend on social media. In the photo shared by Alia, Alia Akanksha is seen in both swimsuits. This picture is of Maldives when Alia went on holiday with her friends.



On Saturday, September 18, Alia Bhatt shared an amazing throwback picture of Akanksha’s birthday on Instagram. In this photo, Alia is seen sitting on the beach with her friend in a swimsuit. While sharing the photo, the actress wrote in the caption, ‘Happy birthday my world.’

Alia’s post is being liked a lot on social media. As a result, Alia has received more than 7 lakh likes since she shared the post. Fans have reacted strongly to Alia’s post. On the work front, Alia Bhatt last appeared in Karan Johar’s ‘Kalank’. Now she will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee’s ‘Brahmastra’. In this film, she will be seen sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor for the first time. Apart from this, Alia Bhatt will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’, Karan Johar’s ‘Takht’ and SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ and Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Darling’.

Alia Bhatt wished Riddhima Kapoor a happy birthday, shared this photo and wrote this story

Ranbir Kapoor making OTT debut? Fans will get to see the new love story

Alia Bhatt remembers Ishi Shi Kapoor, shares and writes poster of last film on her birthday – Miss You